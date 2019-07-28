Man Utd alerted as Ballon d’Or winning midfielder becomes available

Manchester United have been boosted by news that Zinedine Zidane has told Real Madrid to sell Luka Modric, a report claims.

Reports in Spain claim last week claimed that United have asked Real about the possibility of a deal to sign Modric this summer.

Despite turning 34 next month, the former Tottenham man remains one of the best midfielders in the world, having been crowned the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner.

Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and AC Milan have also been linked with a move for Modric by Spanish outlet Diario Gol, and now Don Balon state that Zidane wants rid of the Croatia international.

Modric amassed just three goals and six assists last season in the league as Real finished 19 points behind their bitter rivals Barcelona.

As a result, Florentino Perez is set to overhaul the current Real squad and he has already begun doing so, having signed Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Rodrygo for just under £300m already this summer,

United have also been strongly linked with Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes with talk that a deal is agreed and it could be that that their midfield has a whole new look to it next season amid doubts over the futures of both Fred and Nemanja Matic, with Modric seen as upgrade on the latter should he arrive.

