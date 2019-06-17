Man Utd alerted as €222m superstar may be pushed towards exit

Manchester United are lining up a huge summer move for Paris Saint-Germain winger Neymar, according to reports from Spain.

The Brazil forward is almost two years into the record-breaking five-year deal he signed when he arrived for £199million in the summer of 2017.

Despite this, speculation has been rife that Neymar is unhappy with life in Ligue 1 and a that summer exit could be on the cards, with a return to LaLiga the most widely touted option.

Neymar has commented on speculation over his future, suggesting that he would not turn down a move to Real Madrid, while Diario Gol stated last month that Manchester United are ‘serious’ about bringing the player to Old Trafford in a €230m move.

PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi then fuelled speculation by suggesting change is afoot: “Things have to be completely different.

“The players will have to do more, work more. They are not here to have fun, and if they do not agree, the doors are open, Ciao! I do not want any more celebrity behaviour.”

And Spanish outlet Sport suggests that Manchester United have been alerted by those comments as they are one of the only clubs who could prepare a financial package capable of signing him.

The 27-year-old for his part would prefer a return to Barcelona, but Real Madrid are also credited with interest as Florentino Perez continues to overhaul his squad.

