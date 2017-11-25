Man Utd alerted as Serie A star hints at possible departure

Manchester United have been placed on alert as one Napoli star has hinted at a Serie A exit in a recent interview.

United are one of a number of clubs to hold interest in the 30-year-old, with Atletico Madrid also now reportedly chasing him.

The Belgian international spoke to media outlet Het Laatste Nieuws regarding his future, claiming that he could leave the Naples club.

“Starting this past summer, I have a minimum release fee clause of €28 million but last winter I received an offer from China where I would have earned an incredible amount of money. However, Napoli did not want to let me go and I did not want to leave” Mertens revealed.

“This is why I wanted a minimum release fee clause in my new contract, €28 million is not a lot of money for a Chinese club even though it is a nice sum for Napoli.”

Mertens then referenced the world-record move which sent Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain, hinting that it has had an effect on the valuations of players.

“This was the case until Neymar left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain because now €28 million is nothing. I would be a steal for any club because where do you find a player who scores 28 goals in the Serie A and who only costs €28 million. Nowhere, no.”