Man Utd star pointed to escape route as transfer competition falls away

Inter Milan are reportedly ready to step up their efforts to sign Alex Telles from Manchester United after another of his main suitors turned their focus elsewhere.

Telles has not enjoyed much gametime since joining United from Porto last October. His arrival prompted Luke Shaw to fight harder for his place and the Englishman went on to have a very good year for club and country. As such, it seems he has nailed down the starting left-back role, leaving Telles with a dilemma.

The Brazil international signed a contract until 2024, with the option for a further year, when he made the move. However, not even 12 months later, he is already being linked with an exit.

Man Utd have been fielding interest from Roma, who are in the market for a replacement for Leonardo Spinazzola. The wing-back was attracting Premier League interest thanks to his performances at Euro 2020 before suffering an injury that will keep him out for around six months.

His club tried to take Telles on loan, but were told that United would only sanction a permanent sale.

They have since turned their attention to other targets and their general manager Tiago Pinto has confirmed to a group of fans that they will be signing Matias Vina from Palmeiras instead. Thus, if Telles wants to leave Old Trafford, he will have to go back to the drawing board.

But he may not have to wait long for another suitor to come calling. Inter Milan could take him back after previously having him on loan for a season during his Galatasaray days.

The Serie A champions recently lost Ashley Young on a free transfer to Aston Villa. On the opposite flank of defence, Achraf Hakimi sealed a big-money move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Therefore, Inter need new wing-backs and CEO Giuseppe Marotta has hinted at a deal for Telles.

Inter have better chance of getting Telles

According to Tuttosport, their efforts to sign the 28-year-old will now increase, although they may face a similar problem to the one Roma did. Inter would also prefer any deal to be a loan at first, with the inclusion of an option to buy.

They may have a better chance of convincing United to accept such terms, though. The two clubs have a good relationship from trading with several players in recent years, including Young himself, Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku.

Sky Sport Italia also back up the idea that Inter have a decent chance of taking Telles. He fits within their strategy of finding economical deals for talented players and may be willing to return there.

Inter will thus try to convince United to accept their proposal, even if it means the Red Devils may have to find a new signing of their own.

