Man Utd ready to ditch expensive flop with cut-price £18m exit on cards

Inter Milan are reportedly willing to make Alexis Sanchez’s loan move into a permanent deal and have told Man Utd how much they will pay.

Sanchez moved to Old Trafford in a part-exchange deal from Arsenal, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan moving the other way. But the forward struggled at Old Trafford, scoring just five goals for the club in 45 appearances.

He was sent on loan to Inter last summer but has been unable to establish himself due to injury issues.

The Serie A side have 10 games to play for the remainder of this season. They recently reached an agreement to extend the loan deal for Sanchez until the first week of next month.

And now Goal reports that Inter are looking to pursue a ‘cut-price deal’ which would see Sanchez join permanently for €20m (£18m).

Man Utd are stil said to be keen for Sanchez to return from his loan spell at Inter before the latter stages of the Europa League. The club are reluctant to ‘risk injury so close to the start of the 2020-21 season as any setback would hinder their ability to sell.’

The report continues by saying: ‘A gentleman’s agreement had been in place for Inter to sign Sanchez for €25m (£23m). However, CEO Giuseppe Marotta is ‘now confident of striking a deal for a reduced €20m (£18m) fee.’

Man Utd warned of Bruno Fernandes ‘mistake’

Dimitar Berbatov believes that Manchester United “may have made a mistake” in not signing Bruno Fernandes earlier.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, along with Tottenham, were linked with a move for Fernandes last summer. However, the transfer did not materialise.

Desperately a lack of midfield creativity, the Reds Devils finally got their man in January – paying £67million on deadline day.

Fernandes is yet to suffer defeat in a United shirt. That has led to many questioning where United would be had he been at Old Trafford for the whole season. Read more…