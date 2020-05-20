Man Utd come to a decision on Alexis Sanchez and loan stars

Manchester United are prepared to allow Alexis Sanchez, Dean Henderson and Chris Smalling to spend the remainder of the 2019/20 season out on loan if leagues can resume.

The trio, who couldn’t be guaranteed first-team football by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, were all due to return to Old Trafford at the end of June following the completion of their short-term deals.

Goalkeeper Henderson has been a huge hit between the posts at Sheffield United, helping the Blades sit seventh in their first season back in the Premier League

The England stopper’s 21 clean sheets helped the Sheffield club gain promotion last term and he’s helped them achieve another 10 shutouts this time.

Central defender Smalling has made 28 appearances for Roma and, as with Henderson and Sheffield United, his loan club are keen to keep him.

But while Smalling has made a big impression in Serie A, Sanchez has endured a difficult loan spell at Inter.

The Chilean’s career slide has continued and Inter boss Antonio Conte has restricted him to just 15 appearances.

However, despite the trio’s differing fortunes, ESPN say United are willing to extend these agreements until the remaining games can be played in England and Italy following the suspension of both seasons due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League is hoping to resume in June and United’s squad are expected to be back in training at Carrington on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, United have also decided to allow talented young midfielder James Garner to go out on loan, according to the Daily Mail.

The 19-year-old Englishman made his first team European debut against Partizan in the Europa League last October and also came on as a late substitute in United’s 3-1 Premier League win at Norwich.

He’s shown his potential with six more appearances since but, after deciding against such a move during the January transfer window, United feel it’s best to play the long game and allow him to gain further experience out on loan.

It’s reported that Cardiff, Swansea and Sheffield United are all interested.