Man Utd allowing Zlatan early exit; MLS switch imminent

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to complete a move to the MLS imminently, with Manchester United allowing him to walk away from the final three months of his contract.

The 36-year-old is expected to seal a transfer to the US this week, according to ESPN’s Mark Ogden, with LA Galaxy his most likely destination.

The Swedish veteran has netted 29 goals in 53 appearances since joining United on a free transfer after the expiry of his contract at French giants PSG in 2016.

Ibrahimovic was re-signed on one-year deal last summer, despite not having recovered from a serious knee injury sustained last April.

Since returning to first-team contention, his opportunities have been restricted by the arrival of Romelu Lukaku as United’s main targetman.

The centre-forward, who has not ruled out making a return to the Sweden team for the upcoming World Cup in Russia, has not featured at all in 2018 and has played only 137 minutes this term.

