Man Utd among Prem sides cleared to seal £54m deal for Juventus star

Manchester United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of a Juventus winger, according to the latest reports from Italy.

The Daily Mirror stated last month United had finally agreed to meet Mourinho’s long-standing request to add another winger to his frontline – and that Brazilian forward Douglas Costa was the man the club had already lined up.

Italian TV channel Rai Sport then stated that a £53.9m offer had been made for Costa, which would make him the fourth most expensive United signing in history, marginally behind Angel di Maria.

Costa has just turned 28 and has three-and-a-half years left on a contract he signed when he moved to Italy permanently in the summer.

However, he has not lived up to expectations so far this season, scoring just one goal and adding only two assists in 21 competitive games for the Bianconeri this term

Now, Calciomercato (via La Gazzetta dello Sport) claim that Juventus could sell Costa in order to fund a summer revamp of their squad.

The report hints that other Premier League clubs are interested in the former Shakhtar star, who cost Bayern Munich £27m back in July 2015.

