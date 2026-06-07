Man Utd among seven Prem sides blanked by Barcelona as midfielder sale being finalised

Man Utd are set to miss out on a Barcelona midfield talent

Monaco are pushing to finalise a deal for Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado, with TEAMtalk understanding the Ligue 1 side have moved ahead of a host of Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, in the race for the Spain international.

Barcelona are preparing for a busy summer of squad restructuring and Casado has emerged as one of the players expected to leave as the Catalan giants look to create space in Hansi Flick’s squad while also generating funds for further additions.

We understand Monaco have made the most decisive move to date and are now working to complete a deal worth in excess of £20million.

Sources have indicated that the French club are increasingly confident of securing Casado’s signature, with the player himself keen on a move that would offer regular first-team football.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at Camp Nou last season, making more than 30 appearances as Barcelona secured the LaLiga title under Flick.

However, fewer than half of those outings came as starts and Casado is understood to be determined to establish himself as a regular starter during a crucial stage of his development.

That desire has played a major role in Monaco’s growing confidence.

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Premier League clubs queueing up for Casado

Our sources can reveal that a number of Premier League clubs have explored the possibility of signing Casado in recent months.

Manchester United, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Brighton, Nottingham Forest, Everton and Crystal Palace have all held conversations regarding the midfielder’s situation in recent weeks.

Despite that widespread interest, none of those clubs have progressed to the stage of submitting a formal offer.

Chelsea also remain long-term admirers of Casado and continue to rate him highly.

However, sources suggest the Blues’ inability to offer guarantees over consistent first-team opportunities has weakened their position in the race. That has opened the door for Monaco.

The Ligue 1 side have presented Casado with a clear pathway to regular football and a prominent role within their project, something that has resonated strongly with the Spain international.

We understand that the prospect of playing in the Principality, combined with the opportunity to become a key figure in Monaco’s midfield, has convinced Casado that the move represents the best next step in his career.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are expected to continue trimming their squad as they prepare for further arrivals this summer.

As sources revealed earlier this week, the Catalan giants have already reached an agreement with Bernardo Silva and continue to pursue additional reinforcements, making player sales increasingly important.

Casado now appears to be one of the first names heading for the exit door.

Leeds United, meanwhile, are among a growing number of Premier League clubs keen on landing another highly-rated Barcelona star being tipped to leave this summer.

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