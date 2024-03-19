Man Utd and Arsenal now favourites to land £80m Prem midfielder after Euro giants ‘pull out’ of race

Manchester United and Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, with fellow suitors Barcelona reportedly ‘priced out’ of a move.

The Toffees signed Onana from Lille for £33m in 2022 and he has gone on to become one of their most important players, making 29 appearances this season and scoring three goals.

His performances have caught the attention of several top sides and at the age of 22, his suitors believe he could go on to become a world-class player in the future.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, the entirety of the Premier League ‘big six’ are interested in Onana, but Man Utd, Arsenal and also Barcelona have been the clubs most heavily linked.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen to bring in a long-term replacement for Casemiro, whose future at Old Trafford is unclear.

Christian Eriksen could also leave, so it’s likely the Red Devils will bring in at least one new centre-mid to partner up with hot prospect Kobbie Mainoo.

As for Arsenal, Thomas Partey could depart this summer and Mikel Arteta would like to sign a new, young midfielder to play alongside Declan Rice in a double pivot.

Onana would fit nicely into the Gunners’ squad and it seems that they could have a great chance of signing him this summer.

Barcelona ‘pull out’ of Amadou Onana race

According to Sport, Barcelona have pulled out of the race for Onana due to Everton’s price demands being far higher than what they can afford due to their ongoing financial issues.

The report states that Everton are looking for £52m, but TEAMtalk sources state that this is far too low, with a figure closer to £80m being demanded.

The Toffees will need to pay 20% of any sell on fee to Lille – which has increased Onana’s price tag. This was agreed as part of the deal that saw the midfielder move to Goodison Park.

Sport claim that Barca ‘can no longer afford such a move,’ leaving Man Utd and Arsenal at the front of the queue for Onana’s signature.

Onana ranks among the top percentiles of all players in the Premier League for tackles and aerial duels won. He is an imposing figure on the pitch standing at 6ft4 and plays best in a defensive midfield role, although he can play further forward too.

It will be interesting to see how high Man Utd or Arsenal are willing to go with a bid for Onana, as all the indications suggest that he’ll depart Everton in the coming months.

