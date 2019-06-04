Man Utd and Arsenal on alert as defender makes veiled threat to PSG

Arsenal and Manchester United have been given a huge boost in their reported pursuit of PSG full-back Thomas Meunier.

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the market for at least one new full-back, given Antonio Valencia’s exit, Matteo Darmian’s uncertain future and the fact that the versatile Ashley Young is not getting any younger.

The Gunners are also expected to revamp their squad this summer, although not to the same extent as United, and Unai Emery is a big fan of Meunier.

Now, the player himself has responded to reported £22m interest from the Premier League by suggesting he could do the same as Adrien Rabiot and run his contract down in order to leave for free.

“It’s something that could suit me,” Meunier told Le Parisien, when asked about the prospect of leaving in 2020 when his deal expired.

“I don’t think the club would make a lot of money from me, actually. I have a market value, but I’m a defender, I play one game out of three and I’m turning 28.

“It’s not like Adrien, who is worth €50million.”

Meunier also seemed to suggest he would be willing to stay at the Parc des Princes, if the club show willingness to negotiate.

“I told the leaders that I was ready to stay, that I would like it a lot.

“They didn’t tell me, ‘We absolutely want to sell you’. They know that at some point they will need me.

“If the club tells me, ‘Listen, we want to sell you, we need money, there’s financial fair play’, and I will not play next year, then we will find a solution to satisfy both sides, of course.

“There have been phone calls since January with interested clubs. There are a dozen clubs, all of which are in the top five of their leagues.”

