Man Utd and Arsenal on trail of £37.5m Brazilian
Both Manchester United and Arsenal are attempting to bring Brazilian sensation Yuri Alberto to England.
The 16-year-old striker has scored 51 goals in just 32 games for Santos at youth level, and he’s carried that impressive form to the Brazilian under-17 team too.
Santos are believed to value Alberto at around £37.5million, and may be open to cashing in now should a suitable bid emerge.
The Sun, quoted a source close to the player, claim both Man Utd and Arsenal have watched Alberto as well as contacting his agent to explore a possible deal.
Juventus and Roma are also said to be interested, despite Alberto not yet having actually made his senior debut for Santos.