Man Utd and Arsenal on trail of £37.5m Brazilian

Both Manchester United and Arsenal are attempting to bring Brazilian sensation Yuri Alberto to England.

The 16-year-old striker has scored 51 goals in just 32 games for Santos at youth level, and he’s carried that impressive form to the Brazilian under-17 team too.

Santos are believed to value Alberto at around £37.5million, and may be open to cashing in now should a suitable bid emerge.

The Sun, quoted a source close to the player, claim both Man Utd and Arsenal have watched Alberto as well as contacting his agent to explore a possible deal.

Juventus and Roma are also said to be interested, despite Alberto not yet having actually made his senior debut for Santos.