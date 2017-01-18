Man Utd and Arsenal ‘open talks’ over Payet move

Manchester United and Arsenal have made ‘tentative enquiries’ about the possibility of signing Dimitri Payet, according to a report.

The Daily Star claims that the Premier League giants have begun discussions with Payet’s representatives to gauge whether he would be interested in a move.

Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger are apparently both admirers of the France international and have been “keeping an eye on his availability for months”.

The 29-year-old has also been the subject of interest from the Chinese Super League, but has his heart set on a move to Marseille.

Marseille have already apparently seen two offers rejected for Payet, the first a £19.1million bid and the second £20million.

Payet shocked the Hammers last week by declaring his desire to leave the London Stadium, despite having only signed a fresh deal last February after shining in his first season in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old quickly established himself as a fans’ favourite following his signing from Marseille, and was named as West Ham’s player of the year for their final campaign at Upton Park.

This season has not been as impressive for either Payet or Slaven Bilic’s side as a whole and the West Ham boss revealed last week that the France international is now refusing to play for the club.

Despite his stance, both co-chairmen Sullivan and David Gold have expressed that they have no financial need to sell the former Lille man and are refusing to be bullied into a quick sale.