Man Utd and Chelsea alerted as PSG make £91m midfielder move

Paris Saint-Germain are set to launch a huge bid to beat Manchester United and AC Milan to Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, a report claims.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 23, has been hot on the radar for clubs all over Europe this summer including United, Juventus, Chelsea and Milan.

With the future surrounding midfield Paul Pogba seemingly uncertain, the report suggested that the Frenchman could be sold to fund the outlay required for Milinkovic-Savic, while the Mirror even stated that Liverpool sent scouts to watch Milinkovic-Savic earlier this season.

Various reports in Italy have recently stated that Milan are still interested in sealing a deal for the midfielder, with his asking price now down from €120m to €60m following his struggles this season in replicating his form last term.

Now, Calciomercato.com claim that Ligue 1 giants PSG are readying a huge £91m (€100m) summer bid to land Milinkovic-Savic, having learned of his potential availability.

The report references the fact that Lazio president Claudio Lotito has already lowered his £130m (€150m) valuation of the midfielder, and suggests that Manchester United and Chelsea are very much in the running – as well as Milan.

As mentioned, Milinkovic-Savic has not been in as red-hot form this season – he has amassed a combined five goals and assists in 22 Serie A appearances, compared to 16 goals and assists in 35 last term.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!