Man Utd and Chelsea face stiff competition for Brazilian sensation dubbed the ‘next Endrick’

Manchester United and Chelsea face some serious competition to sign a Brazilian wonderkid who has already garnered a huge reputation.

South America is packed full of rising stars and plenty of upcoming talents have recently been swooped up by Europe’s elite clubs.

Indeed, over the past few months, the likes of Endrick and Vitor Roque have moved to Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively from Brazil.

Europe’s top clubs are always keeping close tabs on the rising stars coming out of South America and a fresh face is now being looked at.

As previously reported, both Man Utd and Chelsea are keen on striking a deal for Palmeiras youngster Thalys.

While the 18-year-old is yet to make his senior debut for Palmeiras, he is highly thought of in their youth ranks. Clubs therefore would reportedly have to cough up €35m-€40m in order to prize him away from Brazil.

In 26 appearances for the Palmeiras U20s, Thalys has scored eight goals and has provided one assist. His potential is obvious to see and you can understand why so many top clubs would be interested.

Funnily enough, Thalys has already been dubbed as the ‘next Endrick’ despite being a year older than his Brazilian counterpart.

The 18-year-old predominantly plays as a centre-forward although he can also play as a second striker or right winger.

In regards to Chelsea, they have quite a reputation when it comes to picking up young Brazilian stars. In the recent summer window, they managed to prize Angelo Gabriel and Deivid Washington away from Santos.

Plenty of clubs are interested

While both Man Utd and Chelsea have been at the forefront of a lot of the reports talking about Thalys, they aren’t alone in their pursuit of the youngster.

According to Calciomercato, the likes of Barcelona, Manchester City and PSG are also interested in signing the teenage sensation.

It seems more than likely that the list of clubs interested in signing the forward will only grow from this point onwards, especially if he managed to make an impact in the senior squad.

Thalys is still under contract at Palmeiras until 2026 meaning that the Brazilian side holds most of the cards when dictating his market value.

The teenager will continue to develop in Brazil for the time being and Europe’s elite clubs will no doubt be keeping close tabs on his progression over these next few months.

