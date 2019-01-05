Arsenal have £63m bid accepted for Bundesliga playmaker

Arsenal have had a big-money bid accepted for Bayern Munich star James Rodriguez, a sensational report claims.

Recent reports suggested that Rodriguez is set for talks with Bayern Munich over his future, amid continued interest from Manchester United and Juventus.

The Colombian star joined the Bundesliga giants on a two-year loan deal from Real last summer. The agreement was worth €10m, with Bayern also possessing a €35m option to buy at the end of that spell.

A number of reports have also claimed Rodriguez could still move to the Premier League with United long-term admirers, seek to return to the Bernabeu or try his luck in Italy.

Don Balon even reported that Liverpool have entered the race to sign the former Monaco star having seen him fall out of favour under boss Niko Kovac.

However, the same outlet now reports a stunning twist, with Arsenal having reportedly had a £63million bid for Rodriguez accepted.

There are doubts over the future of Mesut Ozil, who has had a difficult time under Unai Emery after finding himself dropped on several occasions.

The 30-year-old penned a £350,000 a week contract less than a year ago, but he has struggled with injury and form this season.

With rumours that he could depart for Turkey in January, Rodriguez would be a more than adequate replacement in the creative department.

