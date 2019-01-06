Man Utd and Liverpool table huge offers to land Real Madrid superstar

Both Liverpool and Manchester United have made ‘attractive’ offers to Real Madrid for winger Gareth Bale, a report claims.

The Welshman was expected to become one of Real’s leading lights after Cristiano Ronaldo’s surprise switch to Serie A.

The Madrid moneymen gave Bale the chance to step into the void left by Ronaldo, but as yet he has failed to step up to the plate.

Bale has scored four goals and earned four assists in 13 games, but Real were hoping for more and they are understood to be ready to acknowledge that they made a mistake and will try and sell him next summer unless his form improves.

Jose Mourinho attempted to sign Bale at the start of last season ahead of the Super Cup clash between Real and United.

Now, a report from Don Balon claims that both United and their rivals Liverpool have made attractive offers to try and secure a deal for Bale.

The Red Devils are looking at a possible upgrade for Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku, while Jurgen Klopp would certainly welcome Bale as an addition to an already frightening attacking department.

However, the Spanish outlet also claims that the 29-year-old does not want to leave the Bernabeu unless it is to return to Spurs.