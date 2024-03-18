Man Utd and Liverpool targets feature in the 10 most valuable USMNT stars in 2024

Stars from Juventus, AC Milan and Monaco are among the most valuable United States players in 2023-24, but which USMNT player tops the list?

Given the exponential growth that football has seen in the United States over these past few decades, the number of USMNT players in Europe’s top leagues has continued to grow.

Using figures provided by Transfermarkt, we’ve taken a closer look at the 10 most valuable United States players in 2024.

10. Timothy Weah – £12m

After growing his reputation in France with Lille, Weah secured a big move to Juventus in the summer. While the 24-year-old has shown flashes of quality in Italy, he’s yet to showcase his best form.

The bulk of his appearances have come from the bench and he’s yet to score in 887 minutes of Serie A football. United States fans know what Weah is capable of, but he’s yet to fully settle into life in Turin.

Despite signing a five-year contract with Juventus in the summer, his long-term future at the club is already up in the air. As per Tuttomercatoweb, his stay at Juventus is ‘not a given’ heading into the summer.

Given the speculation that’s currently surrounding the 24-year-old, he’s someone to keep an eye on in the upcoming window.

DON’T MISS – Barcelona outcast and Ivan Toney replacement among six USMNT players set to move this summer

9. Malik Tillman – £14.5m

The Bayern Munich youngster is enjoying a noteworthy loan spell with PSV and as a result, his market value has risen over the last few months.

Tillman is a product of the Bayern academy, but he’s only made seven senior appearances for the German giants up until this point.

He enjoyed some good moments while on loan with Rangers last season and is now doing the business in the Netherlands. With six goals and six assists in the league, he’s currently averaging a goal contribution every 80.5 minutes.

As a result of his impressive form, PSV are keen to sign the attacking midfielder on a permanent basis, although it remains to be seen if Bayern are prepared to sell.

8. Tyler Adams – £15.4m

It’s been a frustrating season for Adams, but the USMNT captain still holds a reasonable market value of £15.4m. Following a hamstring injury he sustained while at Leeds United last season, he’s missed the bulk of the 2023-24 campaign so far.

The midfielder made his Premier League debut for Bournemouth earlier this month, coming on as a second-half substitute in the Cherries bonkers 4-3 win over Luton Town.

Adams still has a lot to offer at Bournemouth and the 25-year-old will be hoping that his injury-hell is now behind him. Fingers crossed he manages to keep himself fit.

=6. Giovanni Reyna – £17.1m

Another USMNT who’s endured a similarly frustrating campaign. The potential with Reyna is obvious to see, but the 21-year-old’s progression has stalled over the last 12 months.

He’s not had much of a look-in under Edin Terzic at Borussia Dortmund and his opportunities since joining Nottingham Forest on loan have been just as limited.

However, despite enduring a rocky few months, he’s still one of the most exciting prospects that the United States have to offer. With the best years of his career still to come, he’s certainly one to keep your eye on over these next few years.

=6. Antonee Robinson – £17.1m

Since arriving at Craven Cottage in 2020, the United States full-back has been one of Fulham’s most consistent performers. It’s no wonder that so many of the big clubs are now sniffing around.

As per multiple reports, the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and even Manchester City have been keeping tabs on the 26-year-old of late.

Robinson has produced six assists in the Premier League this season and he’s also racked up more minutes than any other outfield player for Fulham in that time.

Transfermarkt have attached a £17.1m value to Robinson, although given he’s under contract with Fulham until 2028, they will likely value him at much more than that.

5. Sergino Dest – £18.8m

Following some frustrating years with Barcelona and AC Milan, Dest has finally got his career back on track with PSV. Since joining the Eredivisie outfit on loan, the United States full-back has seen his market value increase.

While the 23-year-old originally made a name for himself as a right-back, he’s actually played his best football of the season on the opposite flank.

Given how well the 23-year-old has done in his new surroundings, PSV are looking at signing him on a permanent basis in the summer.

“Both players (Dest and Malik Tillman) have done fantastic for PSV Eindhoven, and I hope both players stay,” PSV director of football Earnie Stewart said recently via ESPN.

4. Yunus Musah – £19.7m

AC Milan paid around £17m to land a deal for Musah in the summer which is slightly below his estimated market value of £19.7m.

Since moving to Milan from Valencia, the 21-year-old has been in and out of the starting XI as he continues to adapt to life in Italy.

He’s prominently been used in a central midfield role, although he’s also done a job on the right-hand side when required too.

Earlier this season, Stefano Pioli described Musah as a “complete player” and cited the 21-year-old’s versatility as one of his biggest assets.

“He has qualities that we will need a lot; he is a complete player, and wherever I use him, he will be important for the team,” Pioli told reporters.

READ MORE – The five best USMNT youngsters shining in Europe and aiming for 2026 World Cup squad

3. Weston McKennie – £21.4m

After spending the second half of last season on loan with Leeds United, McKennie has returned to Juventus and has re-established himself as part of the starting XI.

In fact, only Manuel Locatelli, Wojciech Szczesny and Gleison Bremer have played more minutes in Serie A for Juventus than McKennie has this season.

On the back of his excellent form in Italy, the 25-year-old has been linked with a return to the Premier League. According to Give Me Sport, both Man Utd and Arsenal are interested in the United States star.

His current deal in Turin is valid until 2025 and as per Transfermarkt, he currently holds a market value of around £21.4m.

2. Folarin Balogun – £25.6m

Balogun became the second most expensive United States player in football history when Monaco splashed around £34m on the Arsenal academy graduate.

Since returning to France, the 22-year-old has taken some time to get going. He’s scored five goals in 21 league appearances so far and is yet to showcase his best form in a Monano shirt. He’s also had some trouble from the penalty spot, missing four spot-kicks up until this point.

While the 22-year-old has endured a somewhat frustrating start to his Monaco career, his manager Adi Hutter has insisted that this is normal for young players.

“He’s a young player that I have spoken with a lot. In a career, you’re not always at your best peak, so we have to accept this,” Hutter told reports.

“Everyone can see he can do better. I am happy with him. He’s a very professional player. He does everything in possession. This is football sometimes.”

1. Christian Pulisic – £27.4m

Who else? Since making to move to AC Milan, Pulisic has looked like a player reborn and it’s no surprise that he ranks as the United States’ most valuable player.

Chelsea fans never really got to see the best of the 25-year-old, but he seems to be shining in his new surroundings. With 20 goal contributions across all competitions, he’s enjoyed one of his most productive seasons to date.

United States fans will no doubt be monitoring his progress closely with an eye on the Copa America later this year.

DON’T MISS – Where are they now? The USMNT 2022 World Cup squad, featuring Liverpool target and Chelsea flop