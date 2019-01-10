Manchester United and Liverpool would both be interested in signing Spurs star Christian Eriksen, according to one expert.

Eriksen’s future in north London remains uncertain. His contract expires in 2020, and negotiations are seemingly going nowhere. Not for the want of money either: Spurs have offered up to £250,000 a week to the Dane.

Spanish outlet AS claimed on Wednesday that Daniel Levy has placed a world-record fee of €250m (£224.6m) on the Danish international.

However, football finance expert Kieran Maguire expects that Spurs would not be able to get anywhere near that amount, and it could tempt some of their Premier League rivals into making a move.

Speaking exclusively to Starsport, he said: “I think he would certainly be of interest to them.

“And he would also be of interest to Liverpool as well. He’s a superb player who can score goals from the midfield.

“Players of that calibre are few and far between. With 18 months to go on his contract, Spurs could probably get £45m for him.”

Eriksen meanwhile offered an update on his future recently in an interview with Danish outlet TV3sport

“This isn’t something I’m thinking about,” he said in an interview.

“I’m focussing on playing. This isn’t the first time that there have been such rumours.

“I have had good conversations with Tottenham,” he continued, regarding contract talks.

“The people know what I want and the team does as well.”