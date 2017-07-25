Man Utd and Man City set for 16-year-old wonderkid battle

Manchester City and Manchester United are set to do battle for 16-year-old Turkish wonderkid Serkan Bakan, a report claims.

The teenager, who plays for Gaziantepspor, made history last season by becoming the youngest player ever to score in the Turkish Super Lig.

He also scored in the Turkish Cup when he was aged 15, something which has attracted some of Europe’s top clubs.

Bakan’s representative Ibrahim Polat reaveled to Turkish-Football that United and City are interested.

“Manchester United and Manchester City have been scouting Bakan,” Polat said.

“Several clubs from Germany have also been keeping tabs following his debut season in the Super Lig.

“Despite being 16 years old he already has goals in the cup and league. Serkan is a special talent so it is natural for there to be a lot of interest.”