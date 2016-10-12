Man Utd and Man City target Kroos signs new deal at Real Madrid

Real Madrid and German international midfielder Toni Kroos has signed a new deal at Real Madrid, dealing both Manchester clubs a big blow.

The 26-year-old has put pen to paper on a deal that will keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2022.

A Champions League winner with Los Blancos, Kroos joined from Bayern Munich in 2014, and has played 108 games for Real Madrid, amassing 31 assists.

A statement on the club’s official site read the following:

“Real Madrid C. F. and Toni Kroos have come to an agreement on a contract extension which will see the player linked to the club until 30 June 2022.”

German outlet Bild claim that the six-year deal is worth £108million, and will see the midfielder pocket £345,000-a-week before tax.

United and City had been linked to the player by a Spanish TV show, with journalist Pipi Estrada telling El Chiringuito: “A war of two great coaches of international prestige, Guardiola and Mourinho, for a player, a player of Real Madrid: Toni Kroos.

“The two managers believe that he may be key to their future because of his tactical position on the field and because he is vital for the continuity of their projects.”

Louis van Gaal reportedly snubbed a deal to bring Kroos to Old Trafford back in 2014 when he replaced David Moyes, and it appears the Red Devils have missed another chance.