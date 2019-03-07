Man Utd and Real Madrid learn huge £171m asking price for strike target

Interested clubs have been told they must pay £171million if they want to land Spurs star Harry Kane this summer, according to a report.

Recently, Spanish outlet Don Balon linked Manchester United and Real Madrid with a move for Kane, given Romelu Lukaku’s patchy form so far this season.

While the Belgium international’s form has drastically improved in recent weeks, there have still been suggestions that United are not set against offloading him in favour of an ‘elite’ centre-forward.

Meanwhile, hard-nosed Real president Florentino Perez sold Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus last summer and is yet to replace him, and Perez is intent on signing a ‘Galactico’ in summer 2019.

Don Balon recently suggested that Perez has set aside €180million to get the deal done. The transfer fee that Real are prepared to pay is €120million, with €60million for Kane’s salary set at €12m-a-year over five years.

Now, an update from the same outlet suggests that Spurs have set their price for their talisman Kane – and they value the England international star at a whopping £171million (€200m).

Real are also believed to be looking for a long-term successor for Karim Benzema, despite Santiago Solari’s praise for the 31-year-old.