Man Utd and Real Madrid target Donnarumma set for Milan stay

The saga surrounding reported Real Madrid and Manchester United target Gianluigi Donnarumma may nearly be over.

According to the latest reports from Italy, the 18-year-old is close to renewing his current deal with AC Milan, which expires in 2018.

Sky Italia state that Milan directors Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli met with his agent Mino Raiola and his borther Enzo Raiola as well as the parents of the player today to find an agreement.

The meeting was “very positive” and according to the same source there is an agreement in principle between the parties, with only legal details left to be defined.

The meeting ended with a strong handshake between Fassone and Raiola and Milan expect the goalkeeper’s signature and confirmation of the renewal by the end of the week.

Sky Italia had previously reported that the contract will tie Donnarumma to the Rossoneri until 2022 with an annual salary of €6million.

Two release clause are also expected in the agreement, something which may alert Premier League clubs. The first is a clause related to non-qualification to the Champions League next season, which would be €50million. The other in case Vincenzo Montella’s team qualify for the Champions League, which would be €100 million. These numbers are, however, yet to be officially confirmed.