Man Utd and Spurs send scouts to watch Valencia defender

Manchester United and Spurs are eyeing a move for Valencia defender Ezequiel Garay, a report claims.

He was a starting centre-back in Valencia’s La Liga opener against Las Palmas on Friday, keeping a clean sheet as they won 1-0.

Spanish news-site SuperDeporte states that United sent their chief La Liga scout Carlos Ruiz to the game.

Garay is not just being tracked by the Red Devils however, as according to reports in The Sun Tottenham, Juventus and Benfica are all also interested.

Despite being close to signing Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez, Mauricio Pochettino could yet swoop for Garay to get some experience in his rearguard.

Indeed, it was not just Ruiz who was present in the stand for the game on Friday, as the report claims “there were plenty of scouts in the stands at the Mestalla”.

Jose Mourinho brought in Benfica defender Victor Lindelof for £31million, but after looking shaky during United’s preseason campaign, he has been forced to sit out their first two Premier League matches.