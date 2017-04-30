Man Utd and Spurs to rival Chelsea for top striker target

Manchester United and Tottenham will reportedly rival Chelsea for Alvaro Morata this summer, but the Blues still lead the race.

Morata only returned to the Bernabeu a year ago after a successful spell at Juventus, but he has found opportunities hard to come by and looks set to move again this summer.

Spanish newspaper AS report that Juventus are keen to re-sign the 24-year-old, while Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan are also keen.

He, though, appears to prefer to chance his arm in the Premier League, and he is not short of admirers.

Tottenham and Manchester United have reportedly already submitted offers to the Spaniard.

However, Chelsea, prompted by the prospect of working with Antonio Conte, that appears to be the player’s preferred destination.

It was Conte who took Morata to Juventus, but the now-Chelsea boss left the Turin club before they could work together.

“Conte is the manager who most ‘bet’ on me, without even ever having had me in his team,” Morata recently told The Guardian. “I’m very conscious of that: he bet on me for Juventus but left before I arrived; then he wanted me at Chelsea come what may.

“He knows me better than I could imagine, I’m sure, and that’s important: it motivates you to work hard, train well.

“I feel indebted to him because he’s the coach that most trusted in me, most wanted me, who made me feel I could perform at the highest level. And yet I’ve never had the fortune to actually work with him. I’m sure sooner or later I will.