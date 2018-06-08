Man Utd and Tottenham in deadlock over £55million summer deal

Negotiations between Manchester United and Tottenham over Toby Alderweireld are reportedly deadlocked as the north London club want a fee in excess of £55m for the Belgium star.

Jose Mourinho remains confident he can sign the centre-half but talks are seemingly going nowhere as Spurs supremo Daniel Levy once again drives a hard bargain for one of his top stars.

United’s position is, however, strengthened by the fact Spurs are keen on forward Anthony Martial, who has struggled for regular game time under Mourinho.

The France attacker made just 18 League starts last term and Mauricio Pochettino’s rumoured interest in the player could help the two clubs reach a compromise, according to the report in the Evening Standard.

United are already prepared to give Alderweireld a big salary increase on Spurs’ last offer to the Belgian of £120,000-a-week, while a five-year contract is also on the cards.

The 29-year-old’s current contract expires in 2020 but the former Atletico Madrid star can leave for just £25m next year if no fresh terms are agreed.

Tottenham, meanwhile, appear to have given up hope of landing another Premier League attacker this summer due to a price hike over his fee.

