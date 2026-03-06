Trabzonspor vice-president reveals startling new Man Utd asking price for Andre Onana

Andre Onana has been out on loan at Trabzonspor this season

Trabzonspor vice-president Zeyyat Kafkas has revealed that Man Utd have increased their asking price for Andre Onana ahead of the summer transfer window as they look to offload the former Inter Milan goalkeeper.

Onana left on a season-long loan deal to Turkish side Trabzonspor after making a number of high-profile mistakes in the 2024/25 campaign.

Altay Bayindir stayed around as a back-up option, while Man Utd invested £18.1m in Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp on deadline day in the summer.

Onana moved to Man Utd from Inter Milan in a deal worth £43.8m in 2023 – but there is a chance he could now leave Old Trafford on another loan deal in the summer after Kafkas revealed the Red Devils latest asking price.

Multiple reports last summer suggested that Man Utd wanted around £30m (€35m) for Onana but, despite no-one coming forward for a permanent deal, the Red Devils have now increased that valuation to €45-50m.

Kafkas said (via Gunebakis): “As the figure from Manchester United for the purchase of Andre Onana is in the range of €45-50m, our president has sincerely informed the community in line with Trabzonspor’s realities.

“I don’t think this information affected Onana at all. Because Onana’s thinking is that if it’s not England, he wants to continue at a club in Europe. His family thinks the same way. The president also wanted to explain Trabzonspor’s reality. However, if the conditions change, the situation changes.”

Trabzonspor manager Fatih Tekke insisted that Onana is “very happy” in Turkey but that the Man Utd loanee “make his own decision about his future”.

Tekke explained: “Onana is on loan with us. There have been matches where he didn’t play well. There have also been many matches where he played well. I’m very pleased with Onana’s positivity, not only in terms of performance but also in terms of character.

“You have transferred from one of the best teams in the world and you have experienced problems. He feels very comfortable here. The chairman’s words reflect Onana’s own thoughts. But this can sometimes change in a match. He is very happy here, but he will make his own decision about his future.”

Man Utd have no intention of keeping Onana around

In September, TEAMtalk revealed that Man Utd’s hope for Onana was for the Cameroon international to rediscover his form during his season-long loan in order to up his value.

It was clear as soon as Onana left Old Trafford for Turkey that Man Utd saw that as the beginning of the end of his time at the club.

And, in a more recent update at the end of February, our own insider Graeme Bailey insisted that Man Utd have NO INTENTION of reintegrating Onana into the mix next season.

But Man Utd legend Edwin van der Sar is one of very few people who think selling Onana could be a mistake for the Red Devils as he’s a “tremendous” talent.

Van der Sar told Sky Bet late last month:”I worked with Andre Onana for three or four years at Ajax. He came in as a third-choice goalkeeper and was very eager to step up and become the first choice.

“I thought, and I still think, that he has tremendous qualities – reflections and his feet – but somehow, he has the odd mistake in him that makes you think ‘That’s crazy, how can he do that.’

“A team wants stability, to know what your goalkeeper is doing so the back four can relate and I think that’s what happened [the issue] with Andre.

“Manchester United haven’t had stability for the last six or seven years – the back four changing, the centre-halves and midfielders changing, coaches changing – so, it’s difficult for new players to come into an environment where the expectations are high, not only for goalkeepers but also for a winger or midfielder.

“A lot of players who have come here in the last eight or nine years have not reached the level that people expected them to reach.

“I absolutely thought that he would succeed when he first came here to United. As I said, I worked with him and saw him at Ajax, he did well in Italy and played in a Champions League final, so I thought it was a match made in heaven.”

