Manchester United will reportedly sacrifice Andreas Pereira in their bid to land Ajax midfield target Donny van de Beek this summer.

The 23-year-old Dutch star, who had been tipped to jon Real Madrid, has been on United’s radar all season – along with Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz.

United are said to have scouted the pair frequently before the coronavirus pandemic shut down football.

But with the transfer window now set to open again next month, the Red Devils have to make a decision on whether Van de Beek or Havertz are realistic targets.

Solskjaer is known to be a big fan of both players, as they fit the bill with the type of ambitious, hungry and dynamic qualities that he wants.

Real were said to have been in pole position to land Van de Beek before the pandemic struck, but have now prioritised other positions instead.

However, Solskjaer has been told that he will have to sell to make room for the Dutchman, with Belgian-born Brazilian Pereira set for the axe, as reported in the Daily Mirror.

The 24-year-old, who signed a new £45,000-a-week deal last summer, has figured strongly this season in place of long-term injured absentees Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

But with the duo fit again and Bruno Fernandes and Fred also regulars, Pereira’s opportunities will become extremely limited.

That news will certainly alert the likes of Newcastle, Everton and West Ham, who were all looking at the midfielder before he signed his new Old Trafford deal.

As for Van de Beek, he is considered to be a perfect fit for United with his dynamic style of play. He notched 10 goals for Ajax before the season came to an early end and also had nine assists.

And the upside for Solskjaer is that he would cost around £49million – much less than the £75 million Leverkusen want for Chelsea target Havertz.

