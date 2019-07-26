Man Utd angered as Liverpool ‘go to war’ with rivals for €75m playmaker

Liverpool have ‘gone to war’ with Manchester United and Real Madrid for the signing of Paulo Dybala, according to a shock report.

Dybala scored 10 goals in 42 appearances last season but spent large periods on the bench following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, leading to suggestions Juve might cash in for a fee between £70-90m mooted.

The Argentina attacker has been linked with a move this summer, with United, Manchester City and Bayern Munich said to be among his suitors.

Reports from Italy earlier in the week claimed that United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had urged the board to find the funds needed to sign the Argentina forward.

The report even went on to suggest he would be optimistic of signing him, with contact already having been made with the player’s family, but it was then claimed that Spurs have joined the race for the 25-year-old.

Spanish outlet Don Balon as per usual have their own take on the situation, and they are reporting that United have become ‘upset’ by news that Liverpool and Real Madrid are also in for Dybala having seemingly thought they had a clear path.

The Bianconeri have apparently lowered their price to €75million which has alerted the aforementioned trio, with Real in particular keen on the idea of signing one of Dybala or Sadio Mane.

Gustavo Dybala, the representative and brother of the player, is probing the market in search of the best destination.

