Man Utd announce passing of former defender Maurice Setters

Former Manchester United defender Maurice Setters has died aged 83, the club have announced.

Setters made 194 appearances for United under Sir Matt Busby during the 1960s and went on to become assistant manager to Jack Charlton at Sheffield Wednesday and for the Republic of Ireland.

“Manchester United is deeply saddened to hear that Maurice Setters has passed away at the age of 83,” United said on their official website.

“We send our condolences to Maurice’s family and friends at this difficult time – rest in peace.”

Devon-born Setters, who started out as a player at Exeter, joined United from West Brom in 1960 and soon established himself as club captain.

Sir Bobby’s best man

He was best man at Sir Bobby Charlton’s wedding in 1961 and won an FA Cup winner’s medal when United beat Leicester at Wembley in 1963.

Setters moved on to Stoke in 1964 and, after spells at Coventry and Charlton, he retired as a player and became manager of Doncaster before linking up with Jack Charlton at Hillsborough.

The pair guided Ireland to their first World Cup finals in Italy in 1990 and repeated the feat four years later at the finals in the United States.