Man Utd approach Bayern Munich over £52m defender move

Manchester United have reportedly made a €60m (£51.9m) enquiry to Bayern Munich over a potential summer deal for defender Niklas Sule.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to revamp his squad come the end of the season, with at least one new defender high on list of priorities.

According to sport1, Sule has caught the eye of the United chief, having become an integral part of Bayern’s side in recent months.

The 23-year-old has made 36 appearances for the Bundesliga giants this season, scoring once, and is being viewed as a replacement for departing duo Marcos Rojo and Eric Bailly at Old Trafford.

There is no exit clause in Sule’s current contract, which runs until 2022, and estimates from Germany place the centre-back’s market value at more than £40million – although Bayern would demand more than £50m.

Links to United are likely to see Bayern offer the player a contract extension, as they are keen to keep hold of one of Europe’s top young defensive talents.

Red Devils boss Solskjaer admits that he needs to strengthen his squad this summer, with the Norwegian left seething with his players after the Champions League exit to Barcelona and then the humiliating 4-0 hammering at Everton.