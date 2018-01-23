Man Utd approach in vain as Man City agree £35m midfielder deal

Manchester City are reportedly close to signing Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred after the Brazilian agreed a switch to The Etihad.

The 24-year-old has developed into one of Shakhtar’s most influential player’s since moving to the Ukranian outfit in 2013 and has gone on to make almost 150 appearances for the club.

His performances this season are said to have alerted a number of Europe’s top clubs, with City’s rivals Man Utd said to have enquired about signing the player earlier this month.

However, Metro, via Arab News, claims that Pep Guardiola has won the race the player in a deal worth £35million.

Like our dedicated Man City Facebook page for all the latest news on your timeline

Guardiola has been looking for midfield reinforcements, as City continue to fight on four fronts after a stunning first half of the season, and wants Fred signed up before the end of January.

Shakhtar are reluctant to lose one of their star men midway through the season but may have no option if the player indicates that he wants to move on and the price is favourable.

City are looking to respond immediately to United’s capture of Alexis Sanchez as the duo continue to fight it out for the Premier League title, despite City currently having a 12-point lead at the top of the table.

Planet Sport recommends: Exclusive Andre Agassi interview: Who can take on the big four? (Tennis365)