Man Utd approach Juventus in attempt to rectify previous failed transfer

Manchester United have made enquiries about Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski, according to reports in Italy.

Kulusevski was a target for United when he burst onto the scene with Parma after graduating Atalanta’s academy. However, Juventus ultimately beat them to the deal for the Swedish star. United have been trying to find a solution out wide ever since.

Their focus turned to Jadon Sancho in the summer after missing out on Kulusevski. However, the Borussia Dortmund star proved too expensive.

Instead, United brought in younger options like Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri. But now, they seem to have revived their interest in Kulusevski.

The 21-year-old has provided four goals and one assists in Serie A for Juventus this season. Only 16 of his 30 league appearances have been starts, though.

Kulusevski will have to be patient but has already demonstrated his potential. But if he grows unsettled in Turin, United could try to take him away.

According to Il Bianconero, United have recently made moves for Kulusevski behind the scenes. There has been no formal bid but the Red Devils are keen to see if the attacker is available.

Kulusevski signed a contract until 2025 when joining Juventus, who will therefore be in no hurry to sell him. But United are testing the waters nonetheless.

However, it seems they will be unsuccessful in their approach. The report adds that Juventus want to keep Kulusevski and want to use him as a building block for their future.

Therefore, United look set to be disappointed. They may have to try to sign another winger in the summer.

Man Utd monitoring Slavia Prague winger

One possible alternative would be Slavia Prague forward Abdallah Sima, who was recently revealed as someone United have been watching.

The 21-year-old scored four goals during Slavia’s Europa League run – including the goal that clinched their last-32 win over Leicester. He has notched an impressive 19 goals in 35 appearances this season.

He is currently under contract with the Czech giants until 2024. But United have been watching him and could test their resolve.

The Manchester Evening News reports that if Slavia decide to cash in on Sima the player would be eligible for a governing body endorsement. Players must obtain a GBE from the Football Association before they can play for a new club in England.

The interest in Sima continues the Red Devils’ current strategy of landing younger talent from across the globe.

