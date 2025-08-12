Newcastle are weighing up a surprise move for a Manchester United striker and the Red Devils are more than willing to sell despite a deal enhancing Liverpool’s chances of landing Alexander Isak, per reports.

Liverpool fully intend to bid again for Isak if Newcastle open the doors to his sale in the final weeks of the window. The Magpies’ current stance is Isak is NOT for sale, though the striker has vowed to never play for the club ever again – even if he remains their player beyond the September 1 deadline.

According to David Ornstein, Newcastle’s stance on selling Isak could soften if two things happen – they sign one and more probably two new strikers and Liverpool bid close to £150m. The Reds CAN afford a deal on that scale without breaching PSR regulations.

Newcastle have suffered a series of rejection this window, with strikers like Liam Delap, Hugo Ekitike, Joao Pedro and Benjamin Sesko all spurning the club.

There are no shortage of alternatives, however, with the Magpies closing in on signing Brentford’s Yoane Wissa.

Furthermore, Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea) and Samu Aghehowa (FC Porto) are coming under serious consideration. TEAMtalk recently revealed initial approaches made to Jackson and his camp were met with overwhelmingly positive feedback.

But with Chelsea valuing Jackson in the £70m-£80m bracket and Newcastle hoping to sign Wissa AND Aston Villa midfielder, Jacob Ramsey, as well, a cheaper alternative may be sought.

That’s where Man Utd come in, with The Athletic revealing the surprise figure of Rasmus Hojlund is now on Newcastle’s radar.

‘Clubs such as Milan, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Newcastle are taking a look at Hojlund, who at present insists he wants to stay and fight for his place,’ stated the report.

Rasmus Hojlund latest

Hojlund does not want to leave Man Utd and has publicly stated his desire to remain and battle with Benjamin Sesko for starts.

However, transfer insider, Dean Jones, told TEAMtalk that Ruben Amorim has given up on the Dane. Amorim does not believe Hojlund is of the calibre required to spearhead his frontline.

Man Utd are backing their manager and actively looking to sell Hojlund. They have no qualms about selling within the Premier League to a rival like Newcastle.

Hojlund received zero minutes of game-time in Man Utd’s final pre-season friendly against Fiorentina. The Athletic reaffirmed this is a clear indication Man Utd want Hojlund gone.

As mentioned, AC Milan hope to close a deal but are proposing a loan that contains an option to buy.

Man Utd would much prefer a permanent sale, while TEAMtalk has been informed Hojlund views a loan with an option to buy as a pointless venture.

Hojlund wants to stay but if he does reluctantly leave, he wants to do so in a permanent capacity. If Milan don’t adjust the terms of their move, the door will remain ajar for Newcastle to strike.

Man Utd value Hojlund at £40m and in theory, Newcastle could sign Hojlund, Wissa AND Jacob Ramsey with the proceeds from Isak’s sale to Liverpool.

