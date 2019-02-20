Man Utd, Arsenal and Napoli in three-way battle for Danish forward

Napoli are ready to challenge Manchester United and Arsenal for the signing of a Danish starlet, according to a report.

Ajax striker Kasper Dolberg has netted ten goals in all competitions this season and has previously attracted interest from a number of big clubs, including Barcelona.

Now, Italia paper Il Corriere dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com) are reporting that Napoli are preparing a huge bid to sign Dolberg in the summer, but they face competition from two Premier League sides.

The Dutch international is also being observed by Arsenal and United, who have also been linked with signing the player, and his agent has previously revealed that all Europe’s top clubs have expressed an interest.

“I can say one thing – all the top European clubs have enquired about him,” Steffensen said.

“At the moment there is nothing concrete, there is nothing on paper. Kasper intends to remain at Ajax for another year.”

