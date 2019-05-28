Man Utd, Arsenal boosted as €190m Barcelona duo among nine set for exit

Barcelona are ready to sell both midfielder Philippe Coutinho and defender Samuel Umtiti this summer, according to reports.

Coutinho’s £142million move to Barcelona has not all gone to plan as he has come under constant criticism from the press and even his own supporters in recent months.

Manchester United are reportedly keen on taking the playmaker back to the north of England, while reports in Spain even claimed that Chelsea have also identified Coutinho as the ideal replacement for Real Madrid bound Eden Hazard.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have already apparently circulated Umtiti’s name around Europe’s top clubs, informing them that bidding for the former Lyon star would start at €70m.

United are one of the clubs linked with the 25-year-old, while Arsenal have also been tipped to make an offer as they look to solve their own defensive woes.

Now, Spanish outlet Diario Sport claims that Barca are plotting a huge summer overhaul following a poor last month of the season which saw them dumped out of the Champions League following a collapse at Anfield and defeat in the Copa del Rey final.

As many as nine players could be sold, their report states, with Coutinho and Umtiti among those most likely to be sacrificed.

Two more players linked with moves to the Premier League in Ivan Rakitic and Malcom are also at risk, while Jasper Cillessen, Thomas Vermaelen, Rafinha, Jeison Murillo and Kevin-Prince Boateng are all expected to depart.