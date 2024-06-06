Man Utd, Arsenal both beaten with striker’s release clause to be triggered ahead of big-money move

A striker on the radars of both Arsenal and Manchester United will not be moving to the Emirates or Old Trafford, with Fabrizio Romano revealing which club are primed to activate the player’s sizeable release clause.

Both Man Utd and Arsenal are on the hunt for a new striker this summer. The Premier League heavyweights have drawn links with all manner of frontmen after casting their nets far and wide.

The Gunners enjoyed great success fielding Kai Havertz up front in the second half of the season. However, there remained a feeling that Arsenal might have toppled Manchester City and lifted their first Premier League title in 20 years if boasting a 20-goal-per-season striker for the full campaign.

What’s more, Havertz proved he can operate in a box-to-box midfield role anyway, meaning there’ll still be a place for the Germany international if and when a new striker arrives.

Man Utd, meanwhile, are seeking viable competition for Rasmus Hojlund. The Dane blew hot and cold in his maiden season in England and with Anthony Martial leaving as a free agent, another option is required.

One player both clubs have explored the signing of is Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee.

The towering centre-forward stands at 6ft 4in tall and bagged 16 goal contributions in 34 Serie A matches for Bologna last season.

The 23-year-old Dutchman joined Bologna from Bayern Munich two years ago. Bayern have a buy-back clause in Zirkzee’s deal, though after signing Harry Kane, have little need to activate it.

Zirkzee’s contract with Bologna also contains a release clause worth €40m/£34m.

Zirkzee would represent a fine addition to Arsenal or United, though according to numerous sources including transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, both sides will miss out.

Taking to X, Romano revealed AC Milan have informed Bologna they are about to activate Zirkzee’s release clause.

Of course, Man Utd or Arsenal could follow suit and trigger the clause too, though it appears certain Zirkzee is destined for the San Siro.

Zirkzee greenlights AC Milan move

Indeed, Romano added Zirkzee is “super keen” on joining the new project at Milan and is more than content to remain in Italy.

“AC Milan informed Bologna that they are planning to trigger €40m release clause for Joshua Zirzkee,” wrote Romano.

“Talks now ongoing between AC Milan and Zirkzee’s camp to agree on personal terms, crucial point.

“Zirzkee, happy to stay in Italy and super keen on AC Milan project.”

Who will Arsenal, Man Utd sign instead?

With Zirkzee soon to be off the table, Arsenal and Man Utd must fix their gaze elsewhere.

The Gunners are on the trail of RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko who like Zirkzee, can be bought through a release clause. The magic number in that case is €65m/£55.5m.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Sesko is also being monitored at Man Utd. Chelsea are another to show interest in the 21-year-old Slovenian.

The full lists of who Arsenal and Man Utd have been linked with in the No 9 position can be found below…

