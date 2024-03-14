Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea all converge on Barcelona sensation available for astonishingly low fee

The brilliant performance of Barcelona starlet Pau Cubarsi in the Champions League on Tuesday night has seen Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea plan a summer swoop, according to reports.

Cubarsi is a 17-year-old defender who spent time in the Girona academy before joining Barcelona in July 2018. The centre-back rose through the ranks at Barca before making his first-team debut for the Catalan giants in January.

Cubarsi has earned Xavi’s trust this season and featured in nine La Liga games before being named in the starting eleven for the Champions League last-16 clash against Napoli earlier this week.

The teenager knew it was going to be a big challenge as he would come up against Victor Osimhen, one of the most coveted strikers in Europe.

But, alongside fellow centre-half Ronald Araujo, Cubarsi managed to keep Osimhen quiet for large periods of the game and picked up the Man of the Match award. He won all of his ground and aerial duels, made five ball recoveries and five clearances, showing he can dominate on the big stage. Barca won the match 3-1 and went through to the quarter-finals with a 4-2 aggregate victory.

Cubarsi’s rapid rise has alerted Spain boss Luis De La Fuente, who is expected to call the youngster up for the international friendlies against Colombia and Brazil later this month. But Cubarsi’s excellent displays have also seen him impress Premier League clubs.

DON’T MISS: Ranking the 10 best goals Cristiano Ronaldo has scored, incl Man Utd free-kicks, Real Madrid bicycle

In January, it emerged that Manchester City are hoping to unite Cubarsi with Pep Guardiola. However, City will now face fierce competition to strike that deal.

As per Spanish newspaper Sport, Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea have all been deeply impressed by the La Masia graduate and are eager to snare him.

Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea target will cost just £8.5m

All of those potential suitors have learned that Cubarsi’s contract, which runs until June 2026, includes a bargain release clause. He can be signed for just €10million (£8.5m).

Barca are aware of the growing interest in Cubarsi and are taking appropriate measures to try and keep him at the club. Earlier this week it emerged that they have offered the player a bumper new contract which includes a massive €1bn (£855m) release clause.

It is now up to Cubarsi to decide where his future lies. Barca are great at giving young players opportunities, as they have shown with the likes of Cubarsi, Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez. If Cubarsi feels he can continue developing with the La Liga titans, then he could reject any offers to leave this summer.

Although, English clubs can offer him the chance to earn bigger wages. Plus, the likes of Man Utd and Arsenal might try to convince Cubarsi that he is more likely to win trophies with them, which will make it a hard choice. This is clearly a situation to keep an eye on in the coming months.

READ MORE – Exclusive: Chelsea sound the alarm as Arsenal, PSG nudge ahead in Victor Osimhen race