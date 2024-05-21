Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea all converge on ‘outstanding’ 179-goal forward available for incredible fee

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are the main Premier League clubs vying to sign Roma ace Paulo Dybala, though there is also interest in the player from elsewhere, according to reports.

Dybala enjoyed a brilliant seven-year spell at Juventus, playing 293 times for the club and registering 115 goals and 48 assists. The attacker, who typically likes to play just behind the main centre-forward, helped Juve win five Serie A titles, four Coppa Italias and three Supercoppa Italianas.

However, Dybala left Juve on a free transfer in the summer of 2022 after the Bianconeri had withdrawn their offer of a contract extension.

Dybala thought he would be given the opportunity to stay at the club, but Juve instead decided to use the money saved on his wages to pursue Dusan Vlahovic.

The 30-year-old went on to sign for Juve’s Italian rivals Roma. He has proven Juve wrong for letting him leave by shining in the capital, notching 34 goals and 18 assists in 76 matches.

That includes 16 goals and 10 assists from 38 appearances this term, with Dybala proving himself to be Roma’s creative force and helping the club reach the semi-finals of the Europa League.

DON’T MISS – The SEVEN Man Utd players out of contract in 2025: Good time to sell or keep on board?

However, Roma are well aware of the stature Dybala holds in the European game and were resultantly forced to include a cut-price release clause when negotiating his contract.

It is valid only for clubs outside Italy and is worth just €12million (£10m). That represents amazing value for money for a player who has won major trophies with both Argentina and Juve and is also deadly in the final third.

Man Utd transfers: Paulo Dybala back on radar

In April, it emerged that Chelsea had made contact to confirm Dybala’s cut-price exit clause. According to fresh reports in Spain, Chelsea remain in the picture to snare the ‘outstanding’ Dybala, but they are far from being the only interested club.

Chelsea’s Premier League competitors Man Utd and Arsenal are also keeping tabs on the World Cup winner in case he signals his desire to leave Roma.

Man Utd failed to sign Dybala back in 2019, but they could now be given a much better chance of capturing him.

Dybala could help Rasmus Hojlund out in attack, although it remains to be seen how Man Utd’s manager – whether it be Erik ten Hag or someone else – would play both Dybala and Bruno Fernandes.

A switch to Arsenal also cannot be ruled out, as the Gunners feel they could make a real statement by landing a player who has 179 career goals.

Further afield, Barcelona are long-term admirers of Dybala and may look to begin talks with his agent in the near future.

Such a move would see the Blaugrana get a new Argentine magician, although Dybala would struggle to match the unprecedented achievements of his compatriot Lionel Messi.

READ MORE: Top five Arsenal striker targets ranked by suitability for Arteta as Edu seeks perfect upgrade