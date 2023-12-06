Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea receive hammer blow in pursuit of dazzling 28-goal striker

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez has been linked with Premier League clubs such as Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea over the past couple of years.

It now seems, however, that the Argentinian World Cup winner is set to finally put the speculation to bed, as he is on the brink of signing a new contract.

Martinez signed for Inter Milan in 2018 and has undoubtedly become one of their most important players.

He scored an outstanding 28 goals in all competitions last season, as well as laying on 11 assists. He also played a key role as his team reached the Champions League final.

Martinez’s importance to Inter Milan was underpinned at the start of the current campaign when manager Simone Inzaghi awarded him with the captain’s armband.

Man Utd were linked with Martinez during the summer window even after they signed Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for £73m (including add-ons).

Arsenal and Chelsea are also long term admirers of Martinez and speculation has ramped up in recent weeks with both London clubs on the lookout for a new front man in January.

READ MORE: Jadon Sancho to STAY at Man Utd, with winger to ‘talk with Ratcliffe’ as pressure mounts on Ten Hag

Martinez on the verge of new Inter Milan contract

It now seems, however, that the prolific striker will be remaining with Inter Milan for the foreseeable future.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, as cited by Football Italia, the Nerazzurri ‘hope to announce the striker’s contract extension by early 2024.’

It’s claimed that Martinez is ‘ready to commit his future to Inter’ by signing a new deal until ‘at least 2028.’

The 26-year-old is set to receive €7m (approx. £6m) per season with his new deal at the Stadio Meazza, which will make him the highest earner at the club.

Martinez’s agent Alejandro Camano recently said that his client ‘could stay at Inter for life,’ so it seems that the reports linking him with a move to the Premier League were wide of the mark.

The new contract also means that if any club wants to sign Martinez over the next few years, they will have to pay a huge fee to have any chance of a deal.

Therefore, it seems Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea will have to look elsewhere if they want to sign a new striker in January.

DON’T MISS: ‘Not irreplaceable’ – Arteta tipped to brutally axe Arsenal star in January as Euro giants circle