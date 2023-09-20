Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea scouts to embark on transfer mission tomorrow; PL trio primed for January bidding war

Reports suggest that Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea will all send scouts to watch Antonio Nusa play for Club Brugge against Besiktas on Thursday.

The 18-year-old is considered to be one of the best young prospects in Europe and has caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs on the continent.

Nusa joined Club Brugge in 2021. He has since made 47 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals and making four assists in the process.

A versatile player, the Norway international has the ability to play as a winger on either flank or as a centre-forward, so he can provide cover in multiple positions.

Considering his potential, it’s no surprise to see Premier League clubs queueing up to sign him.

As reported by TEAMtalk, Chelsea came close to signing Nusa this summer, but the winger decided against a switch to Stamford Bridge in favour of more playing time with Club Brugge.

The attacker hinted, however, that he is keen to join a big club in the future, so there is a chance he could leave the Belgian club when the transfer window re-opens in January.

READ MORE: Brighton humble Man Utd again after ‘laughing off’ derisory bid for star who’ll break Prem record

Premier League trio to send scouts to Belgium

According to Belgian outlet HLN (as cited by Sport Witness), Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea will all send scouts to watch Nusa when Club Brugge play Besiktas in the Europa League.

The report notes that the Premier League trio will be joined by Atletico Madrid, Marseille and Borussia Dortmund.

Arsenal are said to have a ‘specific interest’ in Nusa, while Man Utd’s scouts are attending to see ‘what all the fuss is about.’

Nusa has started the season very well, though. The attacker has scored two goals in five league games so far. Playing in the Europa League will be a bigger test of the youngster’s abilities, though.

It will be interesting to see how Nusa does in the game. If he can put in a good performance, we could potentially see Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea all make a move for him in January.

Nusa is under contract at Club Brugge until 2027, so they are under no immediate pressure to sell him. It could therefore take a sizeable offer to lure him away from the Belgian club.

READ MORE: Tottenham caught cold as Chelsea, Arsenal begin heated battle to complete spectacular January signing