Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea target sets deadline on future

Sevilla defender Clement Lenglet has promised to make a final decision over his future by June 30.

The France U21 star has emerged as one of LaLiga’s best central defenders this season and is an attractive signing for many sides given the €35m exit fee that exists in his Sevilla deal.

Both Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with moves for the player – but it seems the only concrete offer on the table comes from Barcelona.

However, Lenglet remains uncertain on his future, with Sevilla also offering the player improved terms in a new deal that would see his buyout clause raised significantly.

Marca claims talks between the player’s agent and Sevilla officials Joaquin Caparros and Pablo Machin this week led to an agreement in principle being reached.

But Barcelona have refused to lie down and will make a fresh attempt to lure the player next week, with Mundo Deportivo claiming Ernesto Valverde will personally meet with Lenglet to lay out the role he sees him playing at the Nou Camp.

The same paper now claims Lenglet has asked to be given three weeks to make his mind up, with the player reportedly telling Sevilla and Barcelona he will announce his decision before the month is over.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have offered Lenglet a five-year deal, with Barcelona looking to better the offer put to him by his current employers.

But it’s also suggested United, Chelsea and Arsenal could yet table wages that would blow both LaLiga sides out of the water – and give the player something further to think about.