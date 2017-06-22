Man Utd, Arsenal encouraged to bid for PSG contract rebel

Manchester United, Arsenal and Juventus have been given a boost in their hopes of signing PSG midfielder Blaise Matuidi this summer.

The France star has just a year left on his contract at the Parc des Princes and the player’s failure to agree a new deal means the Ligue 1 giants are likely to cash in on him, rather than lose him for nothing next summer.

The 30-year-old was linked with both Arsenal and Manchester United last summer and United are reportedly ready to move for him again this summer as Jose Mourinho seeks to sign a defensive midfielder to replace the ageing Michael Carrick.

The Gunners have also been linked with him again, though it’s believed their priorities lie elsewhere.

But it is Juventus who are thought to be leading the race and could organise a swap deal that would see Juan Cuadrado move in the opposite direction. Arsenal, however, also remain keen on the former Chelsea star after reports suggested the Serie A champions were willing to sell the Colombian this summer.

Now the player’s father, Faria Matuidi, has revealed that fresh talks over a new deal have stalled and admits his son will likely leave the club.

“A few weeks ago, Blaise was more interested in staying at PSG,” Faria Matuidi told Le Parisien.

“Now the situation is much more mixed. PSG, and in particular their new sporting director [Antero Henrique] have been slow to reveal their intentions.

“For that reason we’re listening attentively to the advances of other clubs.

“There’s a feeling, rightly or wrongly that everything said [by PSG] in the past few months is now part of ancient history.’

Former France striker Christope Duggary, meanwhile, believes Matuidi would be best suited to Arsenal.

Speaking on French television, former Birmingham man Dugarry said: “I put him at Arsenal. He has the intensity, the style.

“He’s going to dominate all those that play with two in the middle of the field. I would take him to a club like that.”