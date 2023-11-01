Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd, Arsenal to ‘face-off’ for UCL star; Fulham to bid €50m for Tottenham striker target

Manchester United will ‘face-off’ with Arsenal for a Champions League right-back, Fulham are ‘ready’ to bid €50m for a Tottenham striker target and Manchester City are in ‘very advanced’ talks with a talented defender – all in Wednesday’s edition of Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD, ARSENAL TO BATTLE FOR GALATASARAY STAR

Both Man Utd and Arsenal are thought to be keen on signing a new right-back in the January transfer window, and reports suggest they are set to battle for the same target.

According to Turkish outlet Haberler, the Premier League rivals are set to ‘face-off’ for Galatasaray star Sacha Boey.

Scouts from both Man Utd and Arsenal have been keeping a close eye on the 23-year-old performances. Boey has made 19 appearances so far this season.

The Frenchman’s contract with Galatasaray is set to expire in 2025, and the report claims that if he doesn’t leave the Turkish club in January, his exit is ‘considered highly likely’ after this season, and it will be for high fee’.

Ten Hag is a big fan of Sacha Boey

Erik ten Hag ‘watched Boey closely’ when Man Utd played against Galatasaray in the Champions League last month, which has only increased his desire to sign him.

The Red Devils were defeated 3-2 by the Turkish club last month. Boey played the full 90 minutes, showing he has what it takes to compete at the highest level.

Boey is only expected to improve as he gains experience, too, so he could prove to be an excellent long term investment.

Ten Hag is keen to bring in competition for Aaron Wan Bissaka, who has struggled with injuries recently. Arsenal also want to sign a new right-back, due to Jurrien Timber being sidelined with a serious injury.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Man Utd or Arsenal do make a concrete bid for Boey in January.

DOUBLE TRANSFER BLOW FOR TOTTENHAM

Fulham are ready to offer €50m (approx. £43.5m) for Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez, who is a key target for Tottenham and West Ham. (W Deportes)

Inter Milan are considering a January move for Porto striker Mehdi Taremi, who has also been linked with Tottenham. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk didn’t want to sign Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele on loan after going through his ‘psychological and mental reports.’ He could now see his loan deal terminated due to being ‘overweight.’ (Takvim)

Talks between Dusan Vlahovic and Juventus over a contract extension are ‘moving forward,’ despite the striker being linked with a move to Arsenal and Chelsea. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Inter Milan and Barcelona have joined the race for Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski, who is thought to be a target for Liverpool. He is out of contract at the end of the season. (Various)

MAN CITY IN ‘VERY ADVANCED TALKS’ FOR YOUNG LEFT-BACK

Manchester City are ‘very advanced’ in their efforts to bring 19-year-old Boca Juniors left-back Valentin Barco to the Etihad. His deal lasts until December 2024 and it includes a €10m release clause. (Sport)

Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville is attracting interest from Premier League clubs ahead of the January transfer window. (Suleyman Ozturk)

Barcelona’s 21-year-old Spain forward Ansu Fati, who is on loan at Brighton, is attracting interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia. (Estadio Deportivo)

Brazil winger Rodrygo, 22, is set to sign a new contract with Real Madrid until 2028, having recently been linked with Liverpool and Paris St-Germain. (Fabrizio Romano)

Eduardo Camavinga is set to agree a new deal with Real Madrid until 2029, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool and Manchester United. (Fabrizio Romano)

Borussia Dortmund could loan out Arsenal and Chelsea target Jamie Bynoe-Gittens to make room for a Jadon Sancho return. (90min)

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK…

Carlo Ancelotti is expected to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season. He has been offered the Brazil national team job, and must respond by December 31st. (Miguel Angel Diaz)

Burnley have reportedly activated the buy clause in Mike Tresor’s loan deal, making the switch from Genk to Turf Moor a permanent move in the summer. (DeMorgen)

Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 42, could return to AC Milan imminently in an ‘operational role,’ with talks between all parties progressing well. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Man Utd would have to pay £15m to sack manager Erik ten Hag. (The Daily Mirror)