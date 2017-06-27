Man Utd, Arsenal full-back target on brink of €14m Roma move

Roma have won the race to sign Feyenoord right-back Rick Karsdorp after the player flew to the Italian capital to undergo a medical.

Karsdorp, who has won two full international caps for Holland, has been linked with moves to both Arsenal and Manchester United in the past after both sent scouts to check on his progress.

But the 22-year-old is instead heading to Serie A with Roma having reached an agreement with the Dutch club, which will see the Giallorossi pay an initial €14million, with a further €6million made up in add-ons.

The player arrived in Rome on Tuesday morning and will now undergo a medical ahead of talking terms with the club, who could present him as their player in the next 48 hours.

Karsdorp has featured 97 times for Feyenoord since his debut for the club back in their August 2014 Champions League qualifier against Besiktas.