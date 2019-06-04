Man Utd, Arsenal in battle to land bargain Bundesliga centre-back

Stuttgart defender Ozan Kabak has reportedly emerged as a summer transfer target for Premier League rivals Manchester United and Arsenal.

The 19-year-old completed a move to Germany from Turkish giants Galatasaray back in January and he managed 17 appearances in total as Stuttgart ended up being relegated from the Bundesliga.

However, talkSPORT claims that a number of top European sides are ready to move for the youngster, who may well be available for a cut-price fee of around £13million.

The reports states that United and the Gunners are set for a transfer battle in the coming weeks, while Tottenham are also keeping a close eye on the player’s situation.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Unai Emery are both expected to revamp their squads after disappointing seasons, with defensive issues haunting both sides at various points of the campaign.

Read more: Man Utd must pay €150m to land a major defensive target, while Jurgen Klopp wants three big names in at Liverpool this summer, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

Arsenal are expected to potentially lose veteran star Laurent Koscielny this summer, while United are still searching for a partner for their most consistent performer last term in Victor Lindelof.

Kabak is known as a tough tackler who is composed in possession and won his first call up to the Turkey squad in the second half of the campaign.

Whether he is ready to take a step up to a top-six Premier League team remains in doubt, although at £13m he may be viewed as a gamble worth taking.