Man Utd, Arsenal interest sparks Tottenham to consider activating £30m buy-back clause on brilliant defender

Tottenham could look to re-sign Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters in the summer transfer window after both Manchester United and Arsenal started to show interest in the defender.

Walker-Peters moved to St Mary’s from Spurs for a fee of £12m back in 2020 after impressing during a six-month loan stint with the Saints.

The 26-year-old has gone on to become a key player for the south coast club over the last four years, earning two senior England caps in the process.

David Ornstein on The Athletic writes that Tottenham inserted £30m buy-back clause in the contract of Walker-Peters, having also revealed interest from United and Spurs’ bitter north London rivals Arsenal.

Walker-Peters has taken his game to another level under Southampton boss Russell Martin this season, albeit in the Championship, but will be hoping for an immediate Premier League move one way or another soon.

The defender, who is also capable of playing at left-back, is considered a perfect back-up option for both Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie, who have both excelled under Ange Postecoglou this season.

A report from HITC adds that a summer move from Tottenham should not be ruled out as they are concerned over interest from major Premier League rivals in the player.

Walker-Peters, who has scored two goals and added two assists this season, is said to be desperate to return to the Premier League and the fact that Tottenham have a direct path to resecuring his signature suggests they must be considered favourites to strike a deal – especially if Southampton do not go up.

Martin’s men are currently fourth in the Championship table but are only two points behind second-placed Leeds in the final automatic promotion spot.

However, after going 25 games unbeaten, they have lost two of their last three in the race to seal a top-flight return.

Southampton left with tricky Walker-Peters decision

Walker-Peters’ current contract runs out in the summer of 2025, leaving Saints with a big decision to make this summer – whether they go up or not.

If the right-back is not willing to sign a new deal, they could be forced to offload the player or they risk losing him on a free transfer in 2025.

Gaining promotion back to the Premier League will undoubtedly give them a stronger chance of convincing Walker-Peters to stay at St Mary’s.

However, if interest in his services ramps up even more then it appears there is every chance Tottenham could act and bring Walker-Peters back to north London.

Having a player capable of playing both full-back spots would be a huge luxury for Postecoglou as he continues to build a strong squad at Spurs.

Udogie, despite his excellent first season in north London, has proven injury-prone and is currently on the sidelines with a knock.

However, Postecoglou is confident he will be back for the home clash with Crystal Palace on March 2, with Tottenham not in action this weekend.

Speaking prior to the loss to Wolves, Postecoglou said: “Don’t think it is anything too serious With no game next weekend, he should be back [to face Palace].”

