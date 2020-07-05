Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs interested in sealing the transfer of a bargain James Rodriguez.

The Real Madrid playmaker remains a big name with plenty of natural talent. However, his career has been on a downward curve in recent years.

Despite that, Marca, via caughtoffside, claims that a host of Premier League sides are considering moves for him. With Real slashing his asking price to around £22.5million (€25m).

Among those named are United and Arsenal, who are both in the market for a new attacking midfielder this summer.

The 28-year-old still feels he has plenty in the tank and is said to be open to a move to England.

United are looking to strengthen their creative options, with Juan Mata reportedly eyeing a move to Turkey.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been impressed by the tandem of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba in recent games. However, doubts still remain over the latter’s long-term future at Old Trafford.

The Gunners, meanwhile, are overloaded with central midfielders. But they are looking at Rodriguez as a potential replacement for the much-maligned Mesut Ozil.

Given his recent form, Rodriguez may represent a risk, but it could be a gamble worth taking at £22.5m.

Marca also claims that Everton and Wolves are suitors for the player. However, both Juventus and Napoli are said to have cooled their interest.

Madrid star was desperate for Man Utd move; reveals convincing offer

Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez says he was in talks with Manchester United at some point in his career and that a “really good” move to a club collapsed last summer.

James caught the eye at Porto in the 2012/13 season, after which reports linked United with a swoop.

However, he moved to Monaco in the summer of 2013, before joining Madrid after the 2014 World Cup.

More recent reports have again linked United with a move and the Colombian says he has always “admired” the club. Read more…