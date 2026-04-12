Man Utd, Arsenal to join Man City in making ‘formal approaches’ for Championship wonderkid – Exclusive

Man Utd and Arsenal are among a number of clubs chasing a Leicester wonderkid

The race for Leicester City wonderkid Jeremy Monga is intensifying, with more than half of the Premier League preparing moves for the teenage sensation, including the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Monga has long been on the radar of England’s elite clubs, but last summer he turned down multiple approaches to commit his immediate future to Leicester by signing scholarship terms, shortly after making his Premier League debut.

The winger featured for the Foxes aged just 15 years and 271 days, becoming one of the youngest players ever to appear in the Premier League. Despite Leicester’s relegation, he remained with the club and has continued his rapid development this season, racking up more than 20 appearances this season.

However, with Leicester now facing the prospect of a further drop into League One, Monga’s future is firmly under the spotlight.

Our sources understand that Man Utd, Arsenal and Man City are all primed to make formal approaches for the youngster, who cannot sign a professional contract with Leicester until he turns 17 in July.

A host of other Premier League sides are also monitoring the situation closely.

Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford have all registered an interest in the highly-rated attacker.

But the battle for Monga is not limited to England as sources have confirmed that European heavyweights Real Madrid, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund are also keeping a close eye on his progress.

A move abroad could prove particularly attractive, as it would allow any interested club to secure his signature for only minimal compensation under current regulations.

Leicester, however, are not giving up hope of keeping hold of one of their brightest prospects.

Sources indicate the Foxes are preparing to offer Monga a professional contract as soon as he turns 17, and believe the promise of regular first-team football could prove decisive in convincing him to stay, rather than progressing through academy systems elsewhere.

While Leicester remain keen to retain him, the growing level of interest – both domestically and across Europe – means they are facing an increasingly difficult fight.

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