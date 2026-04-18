Man Utd, Arsenal ‘lead race’ to sign Real Madrid star who Liverpool want in STUNNING swap

Eduardo Camavinga is being linked with a move to Man Utd, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Man Utd and Arsenal are the two sides with the most interest in Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga amid links to Liverpool, according to reports, despite Liverpool lining up a stunning swap deal.

Many of the top Premier League clubs are looking for improvements in midfield ahead of the summer transfer window with Man Utd, in particular, looking to upgrade that position.

Casemiro has already announced that he will be leaving Old Trafford at the end of the season, while Manuel Ugarte is expected to be sold, and that is likely to see Man Utd sign at least two midfielders in the market.

Cristian Norgaard is likely to leave Arsenal in the summer, while there has been recent criticism of Martin Zubimendi, leaving Arsenal also looking for an upgrade in that area.

And Real Madrid midfielder Camavinga is now attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs with claims earlier this week that Real Madrid are now open to selling him.

AS journalist Ruben Martin said in the aftermath of Real Madrid’s 6-4 aggregate loss to Bayern Munich: “Real Madrid has treated this season as a final exam for Camavinga, and the Frenchman has been far from passing.

“At the club, they don’t view separating their paths in a bad light, and the midfielder, despite feeling that Madrid is his home, might accept reality and consider offers.”

We revealed recently that intermediaries are working on a deal that could see Camavinga and Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister swap places in the summer.

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Arsenal, Man Utd have the ‘most concrete interest’

But Caught Offside are now claiming that Man Utd and Arsenal have shown the ‘most concrete interest’ in Camavinga with Tottenham and Chelsea attention ‘more limited’.

The report adds: ‘No official bid has been made yet, but once the summer transfer window opens, offers in the €55–60 million euro range from Premier League clubs are expected. The player’s contract with Real Madrid runs until 2029, which strengthens the club’s position at the negotiating table. Should he move to the Premier League, it is said he could demand a weekly salary of £200,000–250,000.’

A move to the Premier League is seen ‘as the strongest possibility’ this summer with his versatility appealing to a lot of Premier League sides.

Despite rumours that Camavinga is now likely to leave, Fabrizio Romano revealed before the Bayern Munich match that Real Madrid were not pushing the France international out of the door.

Romano said about Camavinga on his YouTube channel: “But, as of today, my understanding is that Real Madrid are not actively trying to sell Camavinga.

“Real Madrid are not offering Camavinga to clubs. His agents are not offering Camavinga to clubs.

“Camavinga is not showing a desire to leave Real Madrid, according to my information.

“So, if there is a top club, a top proposal in the summer, we will see what happens, but, as of today, Camavinga is not actively trying to leave Real Madrid.

“Camavinga wants to fight for his place at Real Madrid.

“Camavinga loves Real Madrid, so he still wants to find a way to continue at Real Madrid, also in the future.

“Then, on Real Madrid side, he’s not an absolutely untouchable player.

“If a big proposal arrives and if the player is keen, for Real Madrid, the negotiation could be possible, but it doesn’t mean that Real Madrid are telling Camavinga, ‘You are out of the project’.

“That’s not the case. So, that’s the status of the story, as of today.

“On Camavinga, again, many questions on Paris Saint-Germain. I am not aware of Paris Saint-Germain actively working on a Camavinga deal as of today. We will see later on.

“Then, Premier League clubs already started making some calls to understand the situation of Camavinga, but, at the moment, that’s it.

“Nothing more to say as of today.”

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